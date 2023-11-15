‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ studio will push “many boundaries” with next game

It might have only just released Baldur’s Gate 3, but Larian Studios has already started discussing its next big game and what it plans to do with it.

Swen Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, posted on X (formerly Twitter) about how honoured he was for the eight nominations that Baldur’s Gate 3 received at The Game Awards 2023.

The CEO described the game’s presence there as a “real honor, especially in a year with so many releases,” and said it was “motivating” to see Baldur’s Gate 3 do well.

Vincke also dropped a few tidbits about Larian’s next planned game, stating that it “is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries. I’m very excited about it.”

The news comes as the official Larian Studios account recently teased a potential Xbox Series X|S release date announcement this week, along with an imminent physical release for the critically lauded computer role-playing game.

While the game has been available on PlayStation 5 and PC since September and August respectively, it has only been available in a digital form, with no physical edition issued (as of writing).

NME’s own Andy Brown gave Baldur’s Gate 3 five stars, writing:

“This isn’t a game where you can control every outcome, and Baldur’s Gate 3 thrives on imperfection. That can be gut-punch consequences for a decision you made 30 hours ago, or scrappy battles that come down to a single shove. Often, it’s the crypt filled with dead adventurers thanks to a missed dice roll. Baldur’s Gate 3 is happy to let you believe you’ve cheated its systems, but there is little it hasn’t accounted for – and the further you travel into its immersive fantasy, the richer Larian’s triumph becomes.”

