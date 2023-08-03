‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ writer “still surprised at just how horny this game is”

A senior writer for Baldur’s Gate 3 has shared that they still find themselves “surprised at just how horny this game is,” as the upcoming fantasy game is set to launch this week.

In a tweet posted yesterday (August 2), John Corcoran — a senior writer at developer Larian Studios — teased some of what fans can expect when Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on August 3.

“Spent the past week or so doing final tests on some companion romance arcs, and… damn, I’m still surprised at just how horny this game is,” shared Corcoran.

“Bear’s got nothin’ on what’s still to come,” they added, referencing a viral scene from the game where two characters appear to have sex while one is transformed into a bear.

“Don’t get me wrong – it’s also affecting, funny, gripping, and worthy of any number of superlatives you can dream up,” the writer continued. “But also mainstream, big-budget horny in a way I thought went extinct in the mid-90s in movies, and may never have been seen in games of this scale.”

While Baldur’s Gate 3‘s offers extensive romance options between players and their party members, Devora Wilde — who plays Lae’zel in the game — recently shared that intimacy coordinators were used to ensure actors felt comfortable while creating these scenes (via BBC).

Earlier in the week, Wilde and Shadowheart actor Jennifer English sat down with NME to discuss their characters and share advice for staying in their good books.

“Be nice to animals,” suggested English. “For Shadowheart, she’s really pragmatic and she just wants to survive and get that tadpole out. Do that. Sometimes if you’ve got [Shadowheart and Lae’zel] both in the party, you might have to make choices — ignore what Lae’zel says, and do what Shadowheart says!”