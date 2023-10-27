‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Xbox news is not coming from “dudes with 33k Twitter followers”, says Larian

Larian Studios has confirmed that the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is still on track and to ignore “dudes with 33k Twitter followers” saying otherwise.

Larian Studios’ director of publishing, Michael Douse, took to X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm that this version of the game will arrive before the end of the year.

“This has been said a few times but dudes with 33k twitter followers keep talking shit for likes,” he answered a fan who asked after the status of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Advertisement

Then, when IGN‘s executive editor Ryan McCaffrey questioned whether or not Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to be in the hands of Xbox fans within its announced window, Douse responded: “It is.”

In February, the game had to abandon its plan to release its Xbox Series versions at the same time as its PC and PS5 versions. This was ascribed to problems achieving the parity policy on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

However, after a conversation at Gamescom 2023, Larian Studios and Microsoft arranged that Baldur’s Gate 3 does not have to have the same features on both Xbox Series consoles in order to launch.

Specifically, the Xbox Series S version will not possess split-screen co-op, but it will use cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series.

Advertisement

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions will also benefit from the cumulative updates that Larian Studios has rolled out to smooth out the experience of playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

In spite of repeating himself several times, Douse understood why there is this much discussion over the arrival of the game on Xbox Series consoles.

“Just a matter of thirst for more information clashing with a genuine lack of anything new to say other than sit tight, it’s coming before EOY,” he said about the social media posts.

In other gaming news, Embark Studios’ The Finals announced another beta and it has been so successful that the game has started to hit its maximum number of players.