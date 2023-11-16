‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Xbox release date will be revealed at The Game Awards

After a series of delays, Baldur’s Gate 3 will finally be getting an Xbox Series X|S release date at The Game Awards 2023.

The critically acclaimed role-playing game (CRPG) received a large amount of nominations for The Game Awards this year, with its eight nominations only matched by Alan Wake 2.

Now, Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, has officially announced on X (formerly Twitter) that we can expect to see more of the title on December 7.

“The game is on track for a December release,” wrote Larian. “We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date.”

The news comes after Larian teased both an Xbox release date for the game and a potential physical version of the title. While this announcement clears up when we can expect a release date for the Xbox version of the game, it doesn’t confirm what form a physical release might take, or if a physical version will be released for multiple platforms.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched earlier this year on PC and PlayStation 5, with an Xbox port delayed due to issues with getting the split-screen mode working on Xbox Series S systems. The title received almost universal critical praise, with NME’s review calling the game a “must-play fantasy”.

“No two quests are alike though: one moment you’ll be saving a colony of sentient mushrooms from their vicious Drow neighbours, another could see you sifting through the titular city of Baldur’s Gate for the scattered limbs of an unfortunate clown,” the review reads. “There is a wealth of captivating stories to uncover in the Forgotten Realms, but the real brilliance lies in how much freedom players have in completing them.”

