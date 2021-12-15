‘Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance’ is coming to Steam

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance appears to be coming to Steam after a successful 4K port was released for consoles earlier this year.

Action role-playing/hack and slashing game, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance was originally released in 2001 for PlayStation 2 and Xbox. Shortly after that, it was ported to the GameCube and Game Boy Advance. In a surprise turn, it was then re-released for more recent consoles in May 2021.

The newer version of the game offers some slight changes. There is now 4K resolution support on the newer consoles but it’s regarded as a re-release rather than a remaster or remake. Two-player local co-operative play returns too.

Players are given the choice of three customisable heroes, as they explore dozens of locations across three acts. 11 spells are available including Magic Missile, Otuluk’s Icy Sphere, and Mordenkainen’s Sword. There are also more than 40 types of monsters and boss villains to fend off too. Fortunately, there are 25 active and passive skills to learn along the way so there should be plenty of variety.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance has a choice of four difficulty levels ranging from Easy right up to Extreme.

There is no price yet for the game. For now, all we have is a rather appealing gameplay video on the Steam store page and a TBA release date. Previously, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance cost £29.99 when it was released on consoles. Expect something similar this time around. Steam users can add it to their wishlist.

