‘Baldur’s Gate III’ will enter early access next month

After announcing to fans that the planned August release for Baldur’s Gate III’s early access would be postponed, Larian Studios has revealed that it will now arrive next month.

Fans won’t have to wait long for Baldur’s Gate III as early access is available from September 30 for PC and Google Stadia. The news was announced during a Panel From Hell live-stream, where the developer also outlined what players can expect to find in the early access version when it launches.

Players will have access to five playable Origin characters: Astarion (Elf/Vampire Rogue), Gale (Human Wizard), Lae’zel (Githyanki Warrior), Shadowheart (Half-Elf Cleric), Wyll (Human Warlock).

Additionally, the player can also choose to create their own character. Each of these characters can be upgraded up to level four and the developer has stated that more will be added throughout the early access period.

The early access is estimated to take around 20 hours of complete and will be packed with a wealth of content. The developer revealed some statistics for the amount on offer in Baldur’s Gate III’s early access, highlighting how much gameplay is available. There will be 80 available combat encounters, 596 characters, 45,980 lines of dialogue, and 146 spells or actions usable throughout the adventure.

It’s not known how long the early access period will last with creative director Sven Vinke stating in the live-stream that he anticipates it will be for a while and this “isn’t for people who want a finished, polished game.”

See the full live stream above, which includes new information, gameplay and Baldur’s Gate 3’s cinematic intro.

Larian Studios were hopeful Baldur’s Gate III could enter early access this month, but was later announced that it would not be hitting its planned release due to the complications raised from the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

The game also received an extended look at its gameplay earlier this year, looking at many of the Dungeons And Dragons influences the game is utilising and how the reworked combat system will work.