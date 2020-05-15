GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

News Gaming News

Bandai Namco announces ‘Scarlet Nexus’ pre-orders

The game will be released on current- and next-gen consoles

By Surej Singh
Scarlet Nexus
Scarlet Nexus. Credit: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco’s upcoming action RPG game, Scarlet Nexus, is now available for pre-order for both current- and next-gen consoles.

Although Scarlet Nexus hasn’t received a release date, since it is awaiting the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it can now be pre-ordered via Amazon. The game, however, will be playable on the Xbox One and PS4 as well as PC.

Advertisement

Scarlet Nexus is set in the distant future, when a psionic hormone is discovered in the human brain, granting people with extra-sensory powers and changing the world forever. This brings about an attack from the Others, deranged mutants who descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains.

Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, are humanity’s last line of defense. Players will take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit in the anti-Other task force armed with talent in psycho-kinesis, and will unravel the mysteries of humanity’s new era.

Scarlet Nexus was first announced at the inaugural edition of Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20 digital event last week, alongside 12 other third-party games such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

July’s edition of the Xbox 20/20 event will showcase Halo Infinite, alongside other currently unannounced first-party titles. Other games that have been announced for next-gen consoles include Observer: System Redux and Cyberpunk 2077 – although the latter’s next-gen release will not be available at launch. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.