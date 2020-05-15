Bandai Namco announces ‘Scarlet Nexus’ pre-orders

Bandai Namco’s upcoming action RPG game, Scarlet Nexus, is now available for pre-order for both current- and next-gen consoles.

Although Scarlet Nexus hasn’t received a release date, since it is awaiting the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it can now be pre-ordered via Amazon. The game, however, will be playable on the Xbox One and PS4 as well as PC.

Scarlet Nexus is set in the distant future, when a psionic hormone is discovered in the human brain, granting people with extra-sensory powers and changing the world forever. This brings about an attack from the Others, deranged mutants who descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains.

Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, are humanity’s last line of defense. Players will take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit in the anti-Other task force armed with talent in psycho-kinesis, and will unravel the mysteries of humanity’s new era.

Scarlet Nexus was first announced at the inaugural edition of Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20 digital event last week, alongside 12 other third-party games such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

July’s edition of the Xbox 20/20 event will showcase Halo Infinite, alongside other currently unannounced first-party titles. Other games that have been announced for next-gen consoles include Observer: System Redux and Cyberpunk 2077 – although the latter’s next-gen release will not be available at launch.