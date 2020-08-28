Bandai Namco’s upcoming horror-platformer, Little Nightmares II, is releasing early next year.

Fans will be able to dive into the spooky adventure on February 11, 2021 when the title hits PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. A next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X is scheduled to release at a later date and those who own a previous version are eligible for a free upgrade.

Players control Mono, a boy wearing a paper bag over his head who is trapped within a nightmarish world. Accompanying players will be Six, the protagonist from the first game. Working together the pair will navigate through Pale City solving puzzles, avoiding the world’s horrifying inhabitants that are hunting them down, and reach the Black Tower to escape.

Invoking vibes of works by visionary director Tim Burton, a new trailer showcases the moody atmosphere of Little Nightmares II and the menacing foes that wander through each level – such as the horrifying Hunter and the grotesque Teacher. Mono and Six are shown evading enemies, completing puzzles and hiding for survival.

Check out the creepy new trailer below:

Little Nightmares II was show as part of GamesCom Opening Night Live, which played host to numerous new updates on games arriving in the near future.

Amongst the line-up was an array of games, including the VR focused Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond and the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Bethesda also gave fans a first-look at the first expansion for Doom Eternal, known as The Ancient Gods Part One, the new add-on features numerous new enemy types, as well as the return of controversial foe, The Marauder.