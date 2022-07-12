Bandai Namco reportedly hit by ransomware attack

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has reportedly been the target of a ransomware attack.

According to malware source code collector and sampler vx-underground, ransomware group ALPHV “claims to have ransomed Bandai Namco,” (via VGC).

In this supposed ransomware attack, ALPHV would essentially hold personal data held by Bandai Namco until a ransom is paid, under threat of releasing the stolen information to the public.

ALPHV ransomware group (alternatively referred to as BlackCat ransomware group) claims to have ransomed Bandai Namco. Bandai Namco is an international video game publisher. Bandai Namco video game franchises include Ace Combat, Dark Souls, Dragon Ball*, Soulcaliber, and more. pic.twitter.com/hxZ6N2kSxl — vx-underground (@vxunderground) July 11, 2022

ALPHV, also known as BlackCat, was highlighted by SecurityAffairs earlier in the year when the group started publishing victims’ data publicly to increase pressure to pay ransom fees.

NME has reached out to Bandai Namco on the legitimacy of this story, and requested an update on the situation. This article will be updated if a response is received.

Bandai Namco isn’t the only major publisher to be attacked by ransomware, as CD Projekt Red released a statement last year after it was also a target.

“An unidentified actor gained unauthorised access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD Projekt capital group and left a ransom note the content of which we released to the public,” said the company.

The ransom note itself said it would release all the accounting, administration, legal, HR and investor relations documents, with CD Projekt Red responding that it would not “give in to the demands or negotiate.”

Last year, hackers leaked a trove of stolen EA information after the company ignored a ransom demand.

