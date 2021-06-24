‘Batman: The Enemy Within’ leads Amazon Prime Gaming for July

Amazon has revealed what games will be available to claim for free for those subscribed to its Prime Gaming service – including, Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within.

Released from August 2017 to March 2018, the five-part episodic adventure received positive reviews on debut, with the game highlighting detective work as the focal point. This is actually the second season of Telltale’s Batman, with the first available to download through Prime Gaming until July 1.

“In this latest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman – The Telltale Series, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles,” reads the game’s description.

“The Riddler has returned to terrorise Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis.”

The sneak peek video at what games are on offer in July 2021 can be viewed below:

3D action rogue-like Rad will also be available to claim throughout the month, alongside narrative adventure The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature and retro-style pixel-art adventure Tales of the Neon Sea.

Additionally, puzzle platformer Portal Dogs and kitchen puzzle simulator Automachef will be offered to subscribers too.

Free content across Grand Theft Auto Online, Warframe, League of Legends, Sea of Thieves and Epic Seven will be offered as well.

Anyone interested in picking up these titles can head on over to the sign-up page right now.

The next mainline Batman game will be Gotham Knights, which is set to star Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood as the protagonists.

The co-op adventure was delayed earlier this year, likely a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.