‘Battlefield 2042’ cheats are already up for sale

It looks like Battlefield 2042 cheats are up for sale online and the game isn’t even out yet.

A website called IWantCheats currently claims to hold a number of cheats and hacks for the upcoming shooter, including Aimbot and Cheat Radar – as reported by Charlie Intel.

The website claims to have over 1.2 million registered users with its page reading: “Safety and undetectability are top priorities for IWantCheats. Our Battlefield 2042 Hack is confirmed to be undetected, as we always update the second a new patch comes out from the developer.”

IWantCheats also includes the features of the hacks for Battlefield 2042 that it’s selling. According to the page, Aimbot allows the player to stay locked on target until the enemy is dead and also has an instant kill, while Cheat Radar enables the player to see other players on the in-game radar.

There’s even an ESP that boasts that it “displays the name of each player (harass people)” and shows how far away players are located.

Battlefield 2042 will apparently use the same anti-cheat software as games like Apex Legends so there’s hope to catch cheaters.



Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on October 22 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In the meantime, here’s everything we know so far about Battlefield 2042 including gameplay, trailers, and the beta.

