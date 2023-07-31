‘Battlefield 2042’ gets Hourglass rework and squad orders in update 5.2.0

Battlefield 2042‘s update 5.2.0 rolls out squad orders and management, changes to the Hourglass map and All-Out Warfare attachments for vaulted weapons this week.

The most notable amelioration in the patch notes is the work done to Hourglass. Developer DICE explained that it “reduced the overall size of Hourglass to keep combat focused, while having more opportunity to defend yourself through added cover along the primary routes”.

Additionally, there will be new “remnants of combat” in the map, transforming the Al Wadha Arches, Bridges, Downtown, Security Checkpoints and Village areas with “increased military presence and new fortified positions”.

Squad orders will be a feature, letting Battlefield 2042 players coordinate themselves more effectively and win additional experience points for completing objectives assigned to them by the squad leader. If players feel like the squad leader is not up to par, Battlefield 2042 will allow players to seize leadership duties from them.

Lock Squad also keeps players together if they feel like they are well suited and gives the squad the ability to evict members that are acting out of turn. “No matter our previous reasoning for not initially including these options, you’ve told us this functionality is crucial to your squad management experience,” explained DICE on that topic.

All-Out Warfare attachments to SMGs, LMGs, and Sidearm Vault Weapons will be added to Battlefield 2042, as well as a range of alterations to accuracy, dispersion and other factors of these firearms. DICE will be “monitoring the feedback and data” from players so that it is able to react to any significant imbalances.

While some players shared their optimism for the update, others aired their grievances that the Stadium is gone from Hourglass. In response, DICE said it understood players’ disappointment but that its omission was to do with “[driving] attention through high-traffic zones” per its own vision for the game.

In other gaming news, Total War: Warhammer 3 will welcome legendary lord Yuan Bo to the game in its upcoming Shadows Of Change downloadable content.