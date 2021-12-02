‘Battlefield 2042’ is having server issues following recent update patch

Many Battlefield 2042 players are having issues logging into servers on the game and DICE is looking to fix it.

In a tweet, the Battlefield Direct Communication account (thanks VGC) said: “We’re aware that many of you are receiving an error message while attempting to load into a server, and then being returned to the main menu.

“Unable to load persistence data is a connection issue on our side. We’re on it, for now you can hit retry and attempt to join a server,” the tweet concluded.

This comes as December 2 marks the release of update 3 for Battlefield 2042, which EA has said aims to fix over 300 bugs. “With this update we’re addressing further bugs and feedback areas which we’ve observed through your gameplay since November 12,” EA said. “This means you can expect a large amount of fixes, balance changes and quality of life enhancements to come your way.”

We compiled the list of fixes here for anyone who wishes to know more.

In the meantime, Battlefield 2042 appears to be struggling to keep a decent player count, as whilst all online games tend to have a steep drop off of players soon after launch, Battlefield 2042 was hit hard. So much so that Farming Simulator 22 has more concurrent players, a game that isn’t focused on online play exclusively.

Despite the plethora of bugs in the game, some players have managed to get creative, as one managed to create a 100-player-free-for-all (basically a battle royale mode) in the game via the Portal mode.

In other news, the first paid update for Jurassic World Evolution 2 is on the way and it adds four new dinosaurs, one of which already has a video explainer. More information about each dinosaur will come in the following days.