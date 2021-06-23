‘Battlefield 2042’ may include a new time-hopping sandbox mode

Battlefield 2042 may be getting a cool new sandbox mode as its mysterious third mode has reportedly been uncovered.

After EA Dice revealed the new Battlefield 2042 at E3, gamers were promised a mysterious new game mode in addition to All-Out Warfare and Hazard Zone.

Now, Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson (via VG247) thinks he knows what it is.

Advertisement

“Battlefield Hub is going to contain remasters of maps from old Battlefield titles,” he claims.

“It’s going to be [these maps] on the Battlefield 2042 engine. The movement and stuff like that is going to be exactly the same but you’re essentially playing on a remastered map with different weapons and vehicles from past Battlefield titles.”

It’s claimed that this will be the same Battlefield 2042 combat and experience… but with maps, weapons and vehicles from throughout Battlefield history.

“The Battlefield Hub is going to be the ultimate sandbox experience and is going to be the ‘fun’ game mode. The reason [my source] has described it as a fun game mode is because they say that this isn’t necessarily going to be a competitive experience or a balanced experience. Instead, this is going to be the ultimate sandbox experience when players are just going to be able to have fun — a Battlefield 1 tank vs a Battlefield 3 tank.”

Of course, EA Dice has yet to confirm anything about this new game mode.

But Tom Henderson has been involved with previous Battlefield leaks that turned out to be true – including the Battlefield 2042 title.

Advertisement

“Created as a love letter to our core fans, a new way to play Battlefield is coming,” said EA Dice of the elusive new mode. “Discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield with this experience.”