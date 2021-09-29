‘Battlefield 2042’ PC specs and control layouts have both been detailed

The recommended and minimum PC specs for Battlefield 2042 have been outlined by EA, alongside the button layouts for mouse, keyboard and controllers.

Both PC specs can be found listed below:

Minimum PC specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics Card (Nvidia): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: 12

Online connection: 512 kbps or faster

Hard-drive space: 100GB

Recommended PC specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card (Nvidia): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

DirectX: 12

Online connection: 512 kbps or faster

Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD

The official Battlefield Twitter also shared images of button mappings for mouse and keyboard and current-gen controllers. Each of these images can be found (alongside the mapping) on EA’s website, with no mention of whether or not the buttons can be remapped.

Details have also emerged about the map and game mode present in the beta, which runs from October 6 to 9. The full game’s progression system and XP has also been outlined, with the return of ribbons after they were absent from Battlefield V after they didn’t work properly.

A new gameplay trailer, which can be seen above, shows off what the beta will look like as players take on 128-player Conquest on the Orbital map.

In other gaming news, Amazon Game Studios’ newly released MMO New World has had its lengthy queue times addressed, and will offer free server transfers for the next two weeks. Following the launch, it’s also become apparent that players cannot name their character after Amazon or its founder Jeff Bezos.