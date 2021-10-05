‘Battlefield 2042’ standard editions will include dual entitlement

EA has confirmed that standard editions of Battlefield 2042 will include cross-progression and dual entitlement, allowing digital editions of the shooter to play across both console generations.

At a press event, EA confirmed that standard edition copies of Battlefield 2042 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will come with dual entitlement, allowing fans to play the copy on last-gen Xbox One and PS4 consoles.

Battlefield 2042 will also include cross-progression, which means that switching consoles will not affect the progress or unlocks earned on a separate platform. By including dual entitlement and cross-progression with standard editions, fans will not need to worry about having to buy the game twice or losing their progress if they manage to snag a current-gen console and upgrade.

On the subject of dual entitlement, Ubisoft has reminded fans that Far Cry 6 will include a free next-gen update when it launches on October 7. Standard editions of Horizon: Forbidden West will also include free dual entitlement, however, that’s only due to fan backlash after Sony originally announced that it would not.

Last week, EA detailed a community initiative that aims to create “a globally inclusive and diverse community where any race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, heritage, or country of origin are welcome”.

The company also announced the minimum and recommended PC specs for Battlefield 2042, as well as details on how the open beta will work.

Following a delay, Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on November 19, 2021. The FPS will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In other news, Ubisoft has confirmed a big Far Cry 2 fan theory, revealing that the villain is a character from another Far Cry game. The identity of the Jackal has been theorised since 2008, however, Ubisoft only confirmed the biggest theory this week.