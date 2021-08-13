‘Battlefield 2042’ technical playtest footage has been shared online

EA Dice’s Battlefield 2042 is currently undergoing a closed playtest, and some players have posted gameplay footage online.

The playtest is live for short periods this weekend, and a few thousand players on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 have been invited to play. The playtest comes with a confidentiality agreement stating that content should not be shared or streamed, but some players have ignored this and have posted footage online.

The footage (which we will not share here) shows some of the content being tested and gives a glimpse into the gameplay. An open beta is coming in September, which will allow more players to get hands-on with the game and test it for themselves.

VGC shared the specifications for the Battlefield 2042 Playtest and show what the current build of the game recommends. However, these are unlikely to represent the final game’s specs, as optimisations are likely between now and release.

Minimum specs:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended specs:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: 12

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22 2021 and will cost £49.99, according to the Steam page. Gold and Ultimate editions are available, which both provide early access to the game before launch.

