‘Battlefield 2042’ to start daily location reveals ahead of short film premiere

Before EA’s flagship first-person shooter Battlefield 2042 is released, the studio will first be setting up the ingame story with an ambitious, standalone short film titled Exodus.

The film will be available to watch on the Battlefield Youtube channel from August 12 and right now, they’re showing a 15-second clip of the scene-setting, world-exploring movie.

“The world wants to forget we exist. We will force them to see” comes the ominous voiceover before a fleeting glimpse of some action, including the anticipated wingsuit.

To start introducing players to the storyline of Battlefield 2042, from tomorrow (August 3) and running through to the films premiere, players will also be able to “witness the locations of Battlefield 2042 through the eyes of embedded journalist Kayvan Bechir”.

Witness the locations of Battlefield 2042 through the eyes of embedded journalist Kayvan Bechir starting tomorrow till August 12. — Battlefield (@Battlefield) August 2, 2021

Described as the “most ambitious” entry in the Battlefield series, the game will feature 128-player maps, AI bots, new weapons and gadgets, and a whole host of futuristic vehicles to play with.

They will also be introducing classic series maps in the mind-boggling Portal mode. At launch, six fully remastered maps from past Battlefield games will be available in HD but players will also be able to use the Builder tool to intricately customise their own game modes and servers.

The game won’t include ranked play at launch but according Ripple Effect Studios‘ Senior Design Director Justin Wiebe, it could be added later if there’s enough interest for it.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

