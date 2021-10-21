‘Battlefield 2042’ will make aim assist stronger at launch

EA has revealed that after feedback from the Battlefield 2042 open beta, aim assist will be given some extra strength at launch.

As per a blog posted today (October 21), EA has confirmed plans to make aim assist in Battlefield 2042 stronger than it was during the beta.

“We’ve also heard your feedback on Aim Assist strength on controllers. You helped to show us that it was too low, so we’ve worked to improve this experience, making it more familiar to players who played with us in past titles”, reads the blog.

While an improved aim assist will likely be appreciated by Battlefield 2042 fans who play on controller, the change may be criticised by keyboard and mouse players. Across titles like Warzone, Apex Legends and other shooters, the FPS community is engaged in fierce debate over whether aim assist is currently too strong.

Many say that the added help that aim assist provides is actually better than most players could naturally aim, arguing that the feature gives controller users an advantage. On the other hand, controller players argue that keyboard and mouse players get a much greater degree of input accuracy, and aim assist is merely a way to even the playing field.

Earlier in the week, Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm complained that aim assist is “like a version of hacks”, after being killed by a player using a controller in Warzone. Wading into the debate, Beahm added:

“Aim assist, at this point, you might as well call it hacks. It’s like a version of hacks, except they’re not all headshots, but all the bullets do go onto your body.”

In other news, Square Enix seems to be moving away from Denuvo, a controversial DRM software, after removing it from several games this week – including one title that has not yet been cracked.