Battlefield 2042 will only have 64 players on last-gen consoles, as opposed to 128 on PC and next-gen.

In a press release, EA confirmed that Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter set to “revolutionize the modern multiplayer sandbox”.

The game will feature matches filled with up to 128 players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, on PS4 and Xbox One, this is capped at 64 players with reduced map sizes.

2042 will include All-Out Warfare, the “next generation” of fan-favourite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise.

Hazard Zone is an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based mode and is a “modern take on the multiplayer experience”.

A third game type is yet to be announced for Battlefield 2042, with EA explaining that it’s “a love letter to Battlefield fans” with more details to arrive during the next EA Play Live event on July 22.

During EA’s Battlefield live stream reveal, a brand new cinematic trailer debuted featuring a first look at the game’s futuristic setting, vehicles, and weapons.

The end of the trailer also confirmed that a separate gameplay trailer will be revealed on June 13.

Battlefield 2042 is available now for pre-order and is set to launch on retail and digital storefronts on October 22 for £59.99 on XboxOne, PS4, and PC, and £69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Players who pre-order have three different editions to choose from, including the Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition for £89.99 on PC and £99.99 on console, or the Ultimate Edition for £109.99 on PC or £119.99 for console.

