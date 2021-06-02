‘Battlefield 4’ free for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers

With Battlefield 6 set for a full reveal on the June 9, EA has partnered with Amazon Prime Gaming to give subscribers a free copy of Battlefield 4.

This offer is available between now and June 20. This code can be picked up by anyone with an Amazon Prime account on the Prime Gaming mini site. Codes can only be redeemed through EA’s gaming store and platform Origin. Note that this is the standard edition and the wealth of additional content that was released for the game as DLC will not be included.

Battlefield 4 released in October 2013, and was the most recent Battlefield game with a contemporary setting. It was followed by Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, which were focussed on World War One and World War Two respectively.

EA DICE has been in the news recently as the upcoming Battlefield 6 has been subject to a variety of leaks ahead of an inevitable announcement.

An internal trailer with a strong epilepsy warning was shared on Reddit recently, and prior to that images had also surfaced which were corroborated by a long-term Battlefield series news reporter.

EA Dice yesterday (June 1) teased an announcement date of June 9 for the official trailer reveal. A video attached to the tweet featured the time and date of the reveal alongside a Battlefield logo. The reveal will premiere Wednesday, June 9 at 7am PDT and 4pm CEST. Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the trailer at 3pm BST.

Elsewhere, Sony Interactive Entertainment Head Herman Hulst revealed that God of War’s sequel had been delayed until 2022 in a Q&A shared by Sony today.

Speaking to the PlayStation blog, Hulst said: “For God of War, the project started a little later. So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.”