‘Battlefield 5’ and ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ are free to try on Xbox

Xbox users can try out three games for free over the weekend with the choice of a shooter, fantasy MMO, or driving sim.

Battlefield 5 and Assetto Corsa Competizione are free to try until 8am BST on Monday, August 30, for those playing on Xbox. The Elder Scrolls Online is free to players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, ending on August 30 as well. All three can be downloaded through the Xbox store.

The Elder Scrolls Online free trial will allow players the base game and a prologue quest for the Blackwood expansion. Blackwood is the most recent expansion for the game and is part two of the ongoing Gates of Oblivion saga. The next chapter, Waking Flame, is currently in development.

EA Dice’s Battlefield 5 is the most recent entry in the franchise and took the game to WW2. The multiplayer-focused game includes a short single-player campaign in the form of War Stories.

The next game in the series will be Battlefield 2042, which takes the combat to a near future setting that follows the war of 2020 depicted in Battlefield 4. Despite the game not yet being released, hackers have already begun selling cheats ready for launch.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is a racing simulator developed by Italian studio Kunos Simulazioni. The game is an officially licensed simulation of the 2018 and 2019 Blancpain GT Series. It was was originally released in 2018 but will be receiving a next-gen updated next February, and a mobile version.

Elsewhere, Call Of Duty: Vanguard’s Champion Hill alpha is live, allowing players to try out a brand new game mode. Running from August 27 to 29, Champion Hill is a round robin style game mode that sees small teams compete in arenas on the same map and buying equipment and perks between each round.