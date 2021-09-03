‘Battlefield Mobile’ is currently listed on the Google Play store

The upcoming Battlefield Mobile has appeared on the Google Play store, but it can’t be downloaded just yet.

The listing has been detailed by VGC, and it contains information on destructible environments, available classes, and a handful of game modes. EA has also announced that playtests for Battlefield Mobile will be taking place in Autumn 2021, but only for Android and at first restricted to Indonesia and the Philippines.

The app description teases that players can expect “maps and modes both new and familiar to veteran players,” and that all game modes will have the same “wild situations” that the series is known for, so map destruction and bombastic battles seem to be coming to mobile.

Advertisement

“Whether it’s outrunning a collapsing tower on your ATV, parachuting off a building while firing a rocket launcher, or burying your enemies under the rubble of a building you destroyed with your tank, every match is unforgettable,” reads the app page.

Four classes will be available including assault, support, medic, and recon. Players can then build out from there with weapons, skins, and class-specific gadgets, all of which can be personalised and upgraded.

The description also teases War Heroes, which have “unique narratives” where players can “learn their stories, immerse yourself in the war and stand out on the battlefield with the best customization to date.”

According to an early playtest FAQ from EA, Battlefield Mobile is free to play with purchasable cosmetics and battle passes. Once the game is available in the users region, they can pre-register for it and will be informed when testing opens up. The tests are invitation only and conducted on a first come first serve basis.

Advertisement

These tests are designed for phones that run on Android 7.0 and above, with “a variety of devices” being optimised for the game.

Earlier this year DICE’s general manager Oskar Gabrielson confirmed that Battlefield Mobile was in development and slated for a 2022 release date.

In other news, it looks like Microsoft could be working on bringing Android apps to Xbox consoles, as the Windows Subsystem for Android app indicates.