‘Battlefield V’ will receive one final major update in June

EA has confirmed that its World War II first-person shooter Battlefield V will receive its final major update in June.

Senior producer Ryan McArthur broke the news in a new post on EA’s official Battlefield V blog. He noted that the game’s current campaign, Chapter 6: Into The Jungle, would be its last, with the final update in June being a standalone expansion. Into The Jungle ends on April 29. A solidified release date for the game’s final update has not been revealed yet.

McArthur also shed some light on what players can expect from the new update: “Some new content, weapons, and game tweaks. We are targeting June for this update. We’re still tackling the challenges from working from home and will let you know how things progress for us over the next month.”

The news was further reiterated through the game’s Twitter account during an interaction with a fan, which confirms that no more new maps, weapons or factions will be added after the June update. Check it out below.

Correct, and we'll have more details about what's included in the summer update closer to that time. — Battlefield V (@Battlefield) April 23, 2020

Following the June update, Weekly Battlefield Currency or Company Coin rewards which will let players unlock past items they may have missed will also be introduced. There will also be community events like the return of the #FridayNightBattlefield servers and Throwback Thursdays.

The update will include the continued improvement of the game’s anti-cheat system. While the improvements were not revealed for security reasons, tutorials have been included in the statement for users to secure their EA accounts from hackers and cheaters.

Battlefield V was released in November 2018 on PC, Xbox One and PS4. A sequel has not been officially announced, although EA has mentioned that it will release the next Battlefield game will ship in fiscal year 2022, which begins April 2021 and ends March 2022.