‘Bayonetta 3’ development is “going fine” says series creator

Bayonetta series creator Hideki Kamiya has shared assured fans that development on the highly anticipated Bayonetta 3 is moving forward despite the lack of updates in recent months.

In a recent interview with GameXplain, Kamiya and PlatinumGames head Atsushi Inaba spoke of the game’s development during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. When asked how the third entry was going, Kamiya kept his answer short, saying that “it’s going fine”, according to a translation from NintendoLife.

Check out the interview below.

When asked about how COVID-19 has affected PlatinumGames and the development of future projects, Inaba said that the studio is working remotely and adapting to the accompanying challenges. “We’re working from home, we’re trying to do what we can to get to kind of work with this new work style,” he said.

“It’s still very early and I think that how well we’re able to adapt is really going to show how we can, you know – not with just this situation – but with any other situation to pop up, as a company it’s a challenge for us.”

This update comes months after Kamiya’s confirmation in May that the game was still in development, despite fans’ suspicions that it had been cancelled, due to the lack of news following its announcement in 2017.

“I’m happy that there’s still anticipation for the title, but one thing I would like to address is the trend I’m seeing which is people who are starting to ask if the game has been cancelled,” Kamiya said in an interview with VGC. “I want you guys to take any concerns you have like that and throw them out the window immediately because we’re still hard at work on it and it hasn’t been cancelled by any means.”