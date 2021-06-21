Nintendo reminds everyone that ‘Bayonetta 3’ “still exists”

It’s been four years since Bayonetta 3 was announced, but Nintendo wants to reassure players that the game is still in development.

This is according to a new video interview Nintendo Of America’s senior product marketing manager Bill Trinen and senior director of localisation Nate Bihldorff did with GameSpot. During the interview, the execs reiterated that the game was still in the works despite it not showing up during the company’s recent E3 2021 presentation.

“I can definitely confirm it still exists,” said Bihlfroff.

“I will even go one further and say that not only does it exist, but it’s progressing well,” added Trinen. “We like to show things when we’re ready to show them, and certainly, we like to show things when the developer is ready to show them.”

Back in January, Hideki Kamiya and Atushi Inaba, founders of Bayonetta 3 developer PlatinumGames, told VGC that the studio would share more about the upcoming game this year.

In response to VGC’s “inevitable Bayonetta 3 question” Kamiya said that “it’s not really our position to say, but… it’s January. We’ve got to have something come out, right? I guess it’s safe to expect that something will come out. There’s still a lot of the year left is what I’m saying.”

PlatinumGames first revealed Bayonetta 3 in 2017 at The Game Awards. At the time, the title had been announced for the Nintendo Switch with a cinematic trailer that featured Bayonetta fighting against an unseen force.

PlatinumGames is also currently working on Babylon’s Fall, an action RPG that will be published by Square Enix. The companies released the first new gameplay footage of the game in two years earlier this month during E3 2021.