‘Bayonetta’ creator heads to “job centre” in Lamborghini after parting ways with PlatinumGames

Hideki Kamiya, one of the founders of PlatinumGames, has launched his own YouTube channel following his formal departure from the developer today (October 12).

Late last month, Kamiya said that this decision “was by no means easy” after almost two decades with PlatinumGames. However, he was enthusiastic about the prospect of “[continuing] to create in my Hideki Kamiya way”.

While he is unable to take on a new role in the games industry – Video Games Chronicle theorised that this would be owing to a non-compete clause – he has invited fans to follow along in his new ventures through his new YouTube channel. Check it out below:

“I am Hideki Kamiya, unemployed. Welcome to my channel. I’m out of a job, so please subscribe,” he joked.

“I feel very refreshed after leaving [Platinum]. I’ve been watching Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and stuff like that. I’ve already lost track of what day it is. I haven’t been to work for a while.”

He shared that once he had chosen to leave PlatinumGames, he had to tidy up his desk and office at the developer, which accrued some number of “toys and stuff like that” over the years.

Kamiya guessed that it had been about three months since he came to the conclusion that quitting was in the best interest of his career. He has also been on paid vacation from PlatinumGames and he did not shed any light on why he chose to step down from the company.

“I’d say, I left the company because I wanted to follow my beliefs as a game creator. And to choose the path I think is right and move on. Yeah, so I’m not going to retire yet. I want to keep creating games,” he continued.

Kamiya was adamant that he would not be retiring and that fans should ignore the rumours about his next move.

“To be super clear, I’m not retiring, as long as there’s a place that would hire me, so you know… I’m gonna wait for the offer. I will consider ANY OFFER ABOVE 100 million yen (£547,000) a year. So if there’s any company that would like to make an offer, please contact me HERE!” he joked.

At the end of the video, he picked up his cardboard box of “toys and stuff” and drove away in a red Lamborghini Countach. “Off to the unemployment centre, see ya!” he said.

