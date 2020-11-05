Be careful of ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ spoilers, says developer

Insomniac Games has warned fans to be vigilant of Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales spoilers, ahead of the game’s release next week.

The developer’s community director James Steveson warned on Twitter that copies of the game might already have made it into the hands of some players, despite its official November 12 release date. “We’re at that time when copies of the game start getting out into people’s hands from all sorts of sources. So if you care about spoilers, whether they be for the story or suits we haven’t shown, be careful,” he wrote.

Check out the tweet below.

We're at that time when copies of the game start getting out into people's hands from all sorts of sources. So if you care about spoilers, whether they be for the story or suits we haven't shown, be careful. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) November 3, 2020

Steveson then explained what he meant by “from all sorts of sources”, in response to a fan who questioned why the game had been released early. “The game has a global street date of Nov 12th. However, to make that happen, it means copies are moving around the world from warehouses to stores during this time,” he said.

Read Steveson’s full response below.

they are not "released." The game has a global street date of Nov 12th. However, to make that happen, it means copies are moving around the world from warehouses to stores during this time. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) November 3, 2020

Earlier this week, footage of Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales running on the PS5 was leaked. Although the clip did not feature any in-game spoilers, it did showcase just how fast the game’s load times on the next-gen console will be.

Insomniac Games previously confirmed that the game will feature a suit based on the one from the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. It will be available early to players who pre-order the game on, but the developer also confirmed that players who did not pre-order the game will also be able to unlock the suit in-game.