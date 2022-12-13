‘Beat Saber”s Rock Mixtape adds tracks from Nirvana, Foo Fighters and more

Beat Saber has released the Rock Mixtape, downloadable content (DLC) that adds eight tracks from the likes of Nirvana, KISS, and The White Stripes.

The “stacked” Rock Mixtape is available from today (December 13) for Meta Quest, Rift, PSVR and SteamVR platforms and costs £7.97 / $10.99. As for the pack’s contents, the DLC features a host of famous rock bands from throughout the decades – check the full tracklist out below.

Additionally, the pack will also include a custom environment and hand-drawn animations developed using the translation tech that was implemented with The Weeknd’s music pack.

“In the level for ‘Seven Nation Army’ astute fans will notice several lighting effects and color scheme mixes inspired by its iconic music video,” reads a blog for the DLC. “‘Eye of the Tiger’ was designed as a “FitBeat”-style obstacle level, in keeping with the song’s place in pop culture.”

Additionally, developer Beat Games says that Lynyrd Skynrd’s ‘Free Bird’ is a “marathon” and at its nearly nine-minute run-time, it will be “the longest song ever released in Beat Saber with a record-setting 3,000+ notes.”

It’s been a busy year for Beat Saber fans, as 2022 has seen the rhythm game introduce a series of popular bands. Fall Out Boy brought eight tracks to Beat Saber in April, while a music pack featuring Lizzo’s biggest hits arrived in October.

In 2021, artists including Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish were added to the game.

