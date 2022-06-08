Bend Studio working on a new game that uses ‘Days Gone’ open world systems

Sony’s first-party developer Bend Studio has announced that it is working on a new game with multiplayer and elements that build off of Days Gone.

Information about this new game from Bend Studio was shared yesterday (June 7) on PlayStation.Blog by community manager Kevin McAllister. The article unveiled the studio’s new logo and went through its history, but ended with a tease about Bend’s next project.

“The new Bend Studio logo is just the beginning of Bend Studio’s future,” wrote McAllister. “As part of the PlayStation Studios family, we promise to continue bringing you quality experiences that aim to leave an everlasting impact with you.

“Today, we are excited to share just a snippet of news on our current project. We are currently working on a new IP that includes multiplayer and builds upon the open-world systems of Days Gone, but brings you a whole new world that we are extremely excited to craft for you. We cannot wait to reveal it to you when the time is right.”

Bend Studio’s last title, Days Gone, saw the player control a biker gang member in the zombie-infested apocalypse, and it was received fairly well at the time. Director Jeff Ross, who’s now moved on to Crystal Dynamics, also said recently that after a Days Gone sequel wasn’t greenlit by Sony, the studio looked at an Uncharted prequel.

One idea was for it to feature “Victor Sullivan at the age of 25 in a very stylised world where… it would be around 1976, It think is where we figured out his age might be.”

“A young sexy Victor Sullivan, to me, would have been like Sean Connery,” added Ross.

In other news, Scream and The Quarry actor David Arquette thinks Supermassive Games could make a great title based off the horror movie franchise.