Bethesda announces launch times for ‘Fallout 76: Wastelanders’ update

Bethesda’s Wastelanders update for Fallout 76 will launch later today (April 14) with a slew of new features and plots. The developer also announced the official launch time of the game, according to respective regions, via the game’s official Twitter account.

Can't wait for #Wastelanders tomorrow? Check out when you can jump in and play.

The expansion will land in Australia at 9:59pm AEST, and goes live around the world at the same time.

Prior to the launch of Wasterlanders, servers for the game will go offline for several hours starting 3am ET (6pm AEST) in order for maintenance work to be done and “to apply the Wastelanders update”, Bethesda stated on its official Twitter account.

The company also noted that the expansion will be “significant”, with a download size of 70GB for both PC and consoles, as well as requiring a “full download of the game client”.

The Wastelanders update is significant, and it will require a full download of the game client. Download size for consoles will be around 70 GB and approximately 70 GB for PC.

In a new post on the official PlayStation Blog, the game’s Lead Designer Ferret Baudoin spoke about some of the biggest changes in the new expansion.

Baudoin said of the game’s two new but separate quests: “The first story arc, you get immediately after leaving Vault 76 and it’s centred around a new watering hole called The Wayward. The second quest arc (and the meatier of the two) starts in Sutton after players have hit level 20. In this quest, you’ll meet the Raiders and Settlers and get to the bottom of the mysterious treasure of Appalachia.”

Apart from the new quest lines featured in Bethesda’s online action RPG, the expansion will feature the re-introduction of human non-playable characters, as well as new creatures and gear, choices and reputations, and game optimisations.