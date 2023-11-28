Bethesda defends ‘Starfield’ from “boring” criticism in Steam reviews

Starfield has already vanished from many people’s collective consciousness, but Bethesda has begun defending the game from criticism in Steam reviews by replying to certain users.

As spotted by YouTuber JuiceHead on X (formerly Twitter), Bethesda has started replying to Starfield reviews using the handles Bethesda_FalcoYamaoka and Bethesda_Kraken.

In a reply to one review that criticised the number of loading screens in the game, a Bethesda developer wrote that “while there may be loading screens in between fast travelling, just consider the amount of data for the expansive gameplay that is procedurally generated to load flawlessly.”

Advertisement

In a reply to another review, which called the game “wide as an ocean- shallow as a puddle”, the same developer wrote that “if you feel that things are getting boring, there is so much more to do than just the main mission! There are many side missions where you can learn more about the people and story of Starfield.”

There’s currently no word from Bethesda as to why they’ve suddenly decided to reply to Steam reviews, however.

Starfield launched in September of this year, releasing on the same day as the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3, to fairly positive reviews. The game is currently sitting at 83 on Metacritic, with an 85 on Opencritic.

NME’s own review of Starfield was positive, writing that “Starfield promises so much, but comes up short of perfection. Despite lacking the thoroughness of Bethesda’s prior open-world games, a wealth of gripping stories and role-playing potential will likely keep players hooked for years.”

In other news, Destiny 2: The Final Shape has been officially delayed to June next year, following a series of reports that spoke about layoffs at Bungie and a potential delay.