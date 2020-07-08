Big Bad Wolf releases new ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong’ trailer

Indie French developer Big Bad Wolf has unveiled the latest trailer for its upcoming RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

The video made its debut during French publisher Nacon’s Connect event on July 7. While the cinematic trailer doesn’t feature any gameplay footage, it does showcase the game’s inciting incident – a bloody shootout – and some of its different factions.

Watch the trailer below:

Advertisement

“It’s the event that triggers all the twists and turns that you’ll face as a player and try to influence,” quest designer Eliott Hipeau said during the Nacon Connect presentation.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong follows Hazel Iversen as the new prince of the Boston faction of Camarilla, a sect of vampires who are working to preserve their kind. Players will be able to control three different characters and “weave between their intertwined destinies”.

“The intent behind the choices we give you is to put you into difficult situations where nothing is black and white, everything is a shade of grey,” Hipeau added. “You might have two options but not want to choose either of them. You play as monsters, and you’ll feel that in all aspects of the game, at all moments in the storyline.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will launch sometime in 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Advertisement

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is one of two new instalments in the Vampire: The Masquerade franchise that’s currently in development. Paradox Interactive is also working on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, which is scheduled for release in late-2020.