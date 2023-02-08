‘BioShock’ creator’s new game ‘Judas’ gets official launch window

Judas, the debut game from BioShock creator Ken Levine’s Ghost Story Games has been given an official release window by parent company Take-Two.

READ MORE: The AAA games industry is doomed

In December, it was confirmed that Ghost Story Games’ first title would be Judas and it would be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store at some point in time.

Judas’ synopsis reads: “A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?”

Advertisement

Not much else was revealed about the game, but Take-Two has now confirmed that Judas will be released before March 2025.

(Several awkward Thanksgiving conversations)

"So, Ken…what have you been up to?"https://t.co/sCyuHQFzW6 — Ken Levine (@levine) December 9, 2022

The news comes via an earnings call, that saw the publisher confirm 87 titles (including Judas) would be released between now and the end of March 2025, though 38 of those are mobile games.

Speaking about the possibility of delays though, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN. “We did have some slippage in the last few years. “We feel really stable right now. I feel great about our upcoming schedule.”

“Of course, there’s always the possibility of some slippage but the teams seem to be functioning really well and I’m optimistic about delivering great titles to the marketplace on an ongoing basis,” he added.

Advertisement

Levine formed Ghost Story Games following the closure of BioShock studio Irrational Games in 2017. A 2022 report claimed the studio was in “turmoil” after losing key members of staff.

In a rare interview later that year, Levine explained his thought process when it comes to creating games, saying that the number one rule that developers need to learn is “throwing away” your work.

In other news, Former Fall Guys art lead Anna Hollinrake has announced her new studio with Flavourworks co-founder Pavle Mihajlović. Electric Saint was founded in Autumn 2022 and is on a mission to make “games for underserved audiences,” according to a press release.