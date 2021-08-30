‘Bioshock’ fan remake shows the beauty of Rapture in Unreal Engine 5

A Bioshock fan has recreated the city of Rapture in Unreal Engine 5, showcasing what the game looks like with a modern engine.

After recreating Bioshock in Unreal Engine 4 in 2014, YouTuber Noodlespagoodle has returned to Rapture with a three-and-a-half-minute video exploring the underwater city in Unreal Engine 5 (thanks, dsogaming).

With a fan trailer titled ‘Bioshock: Evolution‘, Noodlespagoodle recreates the tension and beautiful aquatic scenery of the original game by completely rebuilding it in a “tribute to an iconic franchise”.

The trailer features some famous characters from the series, including a Little Sister and a brief fight with a Big Daddy. The same goes for weapons, as the player effectively fends off an attacking Splicer with the wrench used in the first game.

There are also some locations from Bioshock visible in the trailer, including Hephaestus Core and the Medical Pavilion.

While there’s plenty for Bioshock fans to feel familiar with, the trailer itself shows an original story, with the protagonist preparing to fight an all-new ‘Cult Of Darwin’ further in the city. There are also multiple cats hanging around the area, with one delivering the player a fish before demonstrating a power that looks distinctly plasmid-fueled.

Despite the entirely new storyline and location, Noodlespagoodle adds that the video “is just a fan trailer” and they have “no plans to make a full game out of this”.

