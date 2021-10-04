2K Games might be working on a ‘BioShock’ remaster

BioShock, the critically acclaimed shooter from 2K Games, might be receiving a remaster according to a new discovery on Reddit.

As spotted by GamesRadar, Reddit users have uncovered that the SteamDb database entries for BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite have all received updates.

This is an indication that some kind of new content or development for the Steam version of the games is currently taking place, although the extent to which work is happening is unclear.

This isn’t the first time rumours of a BioShock remaster have emerged. Recently Nvidia suffered a massive leak of data, included in which was a list of games associated with their GeForce Now platform. On this list was BioShock RTX, a new version of the game seemingly utilizing Nvidia’s ray-tracing technology.

While this list also contained games that have been confirmed not to exist, and the company themselves classified the list as ‘speculative’ several unannounced games, like the PC ports of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy which first appeared on this list, were later confirmed.

This remaster may also be a precursor to the reveal and release of BioShock 4, a game that also appeared on the Nvidia leak, and has been in development for some time. While that leak implied that the game would release in 2022, 2K have asserted that the yet unannounced BioShock 4 is a few years away. It’s also been rumoured that BioShock 4 will be a more open game, and feature side-quests.

