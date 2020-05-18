BioWare confirms ‘Anthem’ overhaul will be a long process

BioWare has revealed that the overhaul of its 2019 action role-playing game, Anthem, game is “going to be a longer process” than expected.

In a post on the BioWare website, studio director Christian Dailey, who is leading the project, said that only a “small team” of about 30 people are currently working on the Anthem revamp. As he explains, “the team is small but the whole point of this is to take our time and go back to the drawing board. And a small team gives us the agility a larger one can’t afford”.

According to Dailey, he and his team have started working on “prototyping to improve the areas where we believe we fell short and to leverage everything that you love currently about Anthem”.

He added that BioWare plans to include players in the overhauling process and “be open and honest with where we are at and what the expectations are with where we are going”. However, Dailey also cautioned fans that “the reality is you will see things that look awesome but end up on the cutting room floor”.

“We really want to provide you all the transparency we can because of your passion and interest in Anthem. But, with that comes seeing how the sausage is made – which is not always pretty by the way.”

The updates will come in the form of blog posts, livestreams and concept art posted on social media. “We also want to include you in more of the day to day and hopefully get you some real interactions with the team,” Dailey added.

Anthem was released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in February 2019, but received an underwhelming response from players and critics alike. Earlier this February, BioWare boss Casey Hudson announced that the company was planning to redesign the game.

In other BioWare news, more details regarding its upcoming game, Dragon Age: The Dread Wolf Rises, is expected to be revealed at the upcoming EA Play Live. The annual EA event will be going digital this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.