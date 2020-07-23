News Gaming News

BioWare says its “making progress” on ‘Dragon Age 4’

“Working from home is harder,” says the game’s executive producer

By Surej Singh
Inquisition
Dragon Age: Inquisition. Credit: BioWare

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and having to work from home, the BioWare team is “making progress” on development for the highly anticipated Dragon Age 4.

The game’s executive producer Mark Darrah took to Twitter to give fans a quick update on the development process. “I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn’t been a lot of that lately,” he wrote, before confirming that the team is “making progress” on the game.

Darrah also stated that his team have shifted to remote working, and noted that “working from home is harder”. Check out his tweet below.

Dragon Age 4 was first announced at the Game Awards in 2018, but little much else has been shared by EA and BioWare about the game since, save for a quick glimpse at the game “using next-gen of technology” during last month’s EA Play Live showcase.

Dragon Age is a fantasy RPG series that made its debut in 2009. The most recent game in the franchise is Dragon Age: Inquisition, which was released in 2014 for Xbox 360, PS3, Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Last month, Dragon Age: Inquisition was released on Steam for the first time, alongside other EA games such as Need For SpeedThe Sims and more.

In other gaming development news, it was recently announced that Square Enix has begun production on Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2. The game does not have a release date yet, but director Tetsua Nomura wants it to be released “as soon as possible.”

