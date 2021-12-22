BioWare’s Sonic Chronicles intro shown off for the first time

A previously unreleased intro to BioWare’s Sonic Chronicles has been revealed by video game animation expert Jonathan Cooper.

The video was revealed on Twitter by Cooper, who also showed off footage of test animation that the team did for the game.

“Sonic Chronicles (2008) unreleased 2D intro cinematic. This has never been shown before in its entirety.”

The clip shows Sonic running through a canyon fighting Dr. Robotnik. The animation concludes with Sonic sliding down a hill before posing for the camera.

“A passion project of Joel MacMillan and Nick DiLiberto, lead artist and animator respectively, Nick left games to pursue a career in Japan making solo 2D films under as “Gorgon Pictures”. Cooper continued.

Sonic’s next adventure, Sonic Frontiers, was recently revealed.

Announced at The Game Awards, this is a revamp of the Sonic franchise from developer Sonic Team, and it certainly looks to take inspiration from Breath of the Wild. Set on the Starfall Islands, there’s going to be powerful enemies, dense forests, waterfalls, and deserts for the player to explore in the open world.

“Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike,” said Takashi Iizuka, creative officer at Sonic Team USA. “With the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.

