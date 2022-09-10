Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney

A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney.

Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:

According to a Steam listing, Tron: Identity is due at some point in 2023 and the listing reads: “Something has been taken. Enter a new Grid and forge alliances via visual novel gameplay, uncovering truths through Identity Disc puzzles. Make critical decisions and plot your own course in a world without a creator.”

Tron: Identity will offer a “new extension to the Tron franchise” and the adventure will follow Query, “a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom. Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it’s up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth.”

In a Grid forgotten by its creator, left alone to evolve without User intervention, an unprecedented crime has been committed. A vault at the heart of the Repository has been infiltrated – in the aftermath, the future of this Grid hangs in the balance.#TRONIdentity #TRONGame pic.twitter.com/h0KMy3mEVs — Bithell Games (@BithellGames) September 9, 2022

According to the listing, “the decisions you make will actively influence the story, with a multitude of possible outcomes, good and bad – all depending on your carefully chosen words. You’ll interact with a number of intriguing characters. The world of Tron is growing, and your adventure is the seed.”

Founder of Bithell Games, Mike Bithell took to Twitter shortly after the announcement. “So, yeah, we just announced a team up with Disney to bring Tron back to video games. Lots more to come and talk about, but today we exhale. Our first collab, Tron: Identity, is wishlistable on Steam now! I’m so proud of my team, and grateful to be here.”

“Me and the team are so grateful for you following us this far, and that you continue to embrace our big swings. Also: Disney continue to be great and this is honestly just a good hangout,” he added.

Earlier this year, Bithell Games was hiring for an “ambitious new project” while speaking to NME last year, Bithell Games’ Nic Tringali said that the high quality of the studio’s titles is because “we’re fans first, and we always want to be better. We also chase what is interesting. That excitement translates, because people can feel that we’re excited by whatever it is we’re working on.”

In other news, Battlefield will be getting a new “narrative campaign” from the studio of Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, Electronic Arts (EA) has announced.