BLACKPINK to debut their own ‘Animal Crossing’ island later this week

BLACKPINK are set to release their very own island for the popular Nintendo Switch video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The K-pop act’s agency YG Entertainment announced the custom-made BLACKPINK Island earlier today (August 4), and shared that it will be released later this week on August 6. The island is in celebration of the girl group’s forthcoming fifth anniversary which lands on August 8.

“BLACKPINK Island colored in pink is coming to you. Are you ready for a trip to BLACKPINK Island?” wrote YG in a tweet. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser video which gave a preview of the different areas of the island, including a pink-themed DJ booth and what seems to be a merchandise stand with BLACKPINK-inspired outfits, plus many more.

Celebrating the 5th anniversary of their debut, BLACKPINK Island released!#BLACKPINK Island colored in pink is coming to you.

Are you ready for a trip to BLACKPINK Island? 2021.08.06 Coming Soon#블랙핑크 #BLACKPINK_ISLAND #InYourArea #YG pic.twitter.com/LEaBfVzkfm — YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) August 4, 2021

Aside from BLACKPINK Island, the K-pop girl group will also release a feature film called BLACKPINK The Movie in celebration of their anniversary. The film is set to hit theatres in over 100 countries across the globe on August 4 and 8, and is a part of their ‘4+1 PROJECT’.

Meanwhile, group member Lisa is set to make her solo debut “this summer”, according to YG Entertainment. In its statement, the agency confirmed that the singer would film a music video for an upcoming song in July. A release date however has not yet been announced.

Besides BLACKPINK, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has also played host to a number of other public figures and companies. They include Biden Island for then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a digital version of a KFC restaurant during the height of the pandemic in June 2020.