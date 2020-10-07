‘Blair Witch’ is coming to Oculus VR in time for Halloween

Bloober Team’s hit 2019 survival horror game, Blair Witch is making its way onto the Oculus Quest VR this October.

The developer announced Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition on Twitter, where it revealed that the game has been “redesigned from the ground-up” specifically for the VR console. The game is set to be released on October 29, just in time for Halloween.

The new VR version of Blair Witch will include a number of new gameplay mechanics that will let players interact more deeply with the in-game world. This includes petting Bullet, the player character’s pet dog.

Throughout the game, players will be able to give Bullet items to smell and detect, draw on a map with a marker, and pick up story-focused notes to read without the need for a menu.

The non-VR version of Blair Witch was originally released in 2019 by Liongates Game for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title takes place two years after the 1999 film The Blair Witch Project, and follows a former police officer as he searches for a missing

In other Oculus VR news, Ubisoft announced in September that new VR games based on its hit franchises, Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell are currently being developed. “These games will take full advantage of Oculus’s technology to deliver immersive, visceral experiences that players won’t be able to find anywhere else,” said Elizabeth Loverso, vice president of product development at Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment.