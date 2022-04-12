‘BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle’ gets rollback netcode on PS4 and PC this week

Arc System Works has announced that rollback netcode is coming to BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle later this week.

In a tweet today (April 12), Arc System Works confirmed that rollback netcode is coming to BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle on April 14 on both PS4 and PC. There’s currently no mention of rollback netcode coming to the Nintendo Switch version of the game however.

Rollback netcode public tests in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle began on February 23, with implementation coming later this week when the tests end on April 13.

Advertisement

Arc System Works said rollback netcode will be “helpful for control inputs and allow players across multiple regions to battle it out together with smooth matches.”

📢Rollback Netcode will come to #BBTAG on PlayStation 4 and Steam on April 14th.🙌

As such, the public test will cease immediately upon the next update. 🔧

We would like to thank all users who participated in the public test. 🙇#BlazBlue pic.twitter.com/vKVGif56Kx — ArcSystemWorks ➡️ #GuiltyGearStrive available now! (@ArcSystemWorksU) April 11, 2022

Rollback netcode is a highly requested feature in online multiplayer for fighting games, as without it players are completely reliant on all participants’ internet connections for seamless play.

As fighting games require frame perfect inputs for those playing at a high level, rollback netcode aims to circumvent lag and faulty connections that can make a player’s inputs delayed. Each player’s online counterpart will have their moves predicted by rollback netcode until the actual move input is sent through, which prevents moments of lag and lack of moves due to internet connection problems.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is a 2D crossover fighting game that includes characters from BlazBlue, RWBY, Persona 4 Arena and Under Night In-Birth. It uses a two versus two tag-team fighting style, where each player picks two characters and can swap between them during a match.

Advertisement

In other news, Nintendo has bought a plot of land near its Kyoto, Japan headquarters and hopes to build a new development centre there by 2027. Costing the company around £30.5million, the new building will reportedly help the company improve R&D.