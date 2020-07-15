Blizzard announces ‘Scholomance Academy’ expansion for ‘Hearthstone’

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the next Hearthstone expansion pack will be titled Scholomance Academy. It is set to arrive in early August.

The expansion was announced via a new cinematic trailer, as well as a blog post on the game’s official website that highlights several key details of the upcoming expansion. Check out the trailer below.

Advertisement

As its name suggests, the expansion will be set in the Scholomance academy, which is run by the evil Kel’Thuzad as an institution to train talented mages in necromancy.

Scholomance Academy will introduce 135 new cards to the game when it launches in early August, including 40 dual-class cards, which can be used by two different classes. Of those dual-class cards, 10 will be Legendary minions.

The expansion will also introduce the Spellburst keyword. Spellbursts are powerful one-time-use effects, attached to both minions and weapons, that trigger when players cast a spell from their hand.

Players will also be able to discover Studies, which are a new kind of Discover card. Studies allow players to discover a card immediately and reduce the mana cost of the next card they play of that type.

The Scholomance Academy Mega Bundle costs US$80, and includes 80 Scholomance Academy card packs, five bonus Golden Card Packs, one random Golden Legendary card, the Kel’Thuzad Mage Hero, the Kel’Thuzad card back, and a Tavern Pass, which includes four Arena tickets.

A Scholomance Academy Pre-Purchase Bundle is also available for US$50, which comes with 55 Scholomance Academy packs, one random Golden Legendary Card, and the Kel’Thuzad card back. For more information, click here.

Advertisement

A firm release date for the expansion has not been announced, but it’s being teased for early August. Hearthstone is currently available on PC, Mac, iOS and Android.