Here are all the changes in ‘World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ pre-expansion patch

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the changes headed the pre-expansion patch for the upcoming World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

The updates were detailed in a new video, dubbed a “survival guide”, that was released on the official World Of Warcraft YouTube. The four-minute clip touches on changes such as a new level cap, tweaks to character customisation, a modified navigation system and more.

Check out the Shadowlands pre-expansion patch “survival guide” below.

When the pre-expansion patch goes live on October 14, all players who have reached the current level cap of 120 will automatically be reset to level 50, and scaled-down across the board for all other levels, as well as for enemies. The game’s new level cap will be set at 60 as part of the game’s “streamlined faster level experience” which will “lower the amount of time it takes to reach max level”.

Several big character customisation changes are also being implemented. Players will now have more choices when it comes to skin tones, hairstyles and more. Some of the cosmetic changes highlighted in the video include new tattoos for Dwarves and a choice for how Undeads’ bones are exposed.

The game’s navigation system has also been modified to include new waypoint mechanics that will tell a player if their destination is above or below them. This will give the player more time to enjoy the visuals of the Shadowlands world, without having to decipher mini-maps.

A new pre-expansion event will also be introduced. The event will call upon players to defend Azeroth from an undead invasion as the Scourge sweeps across the land. The event will only run until the Shadowlands expansion is released later this year.

Blizzard also announced that several features and rare items from The Battle Of Azeroth will become more difficult to secure, or entirely unobtainable. Corrupted gear will no longer be obtainable, and any existing corrupt items will be cleansed.

Earlier this month, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that it would be pushing back the release of Shadowlands. A new release date for the expansion, which was originally set to arrive on October 27, has yet to be announced.