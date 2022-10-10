Blizzard fixes ‘Overwatch 2’ auto-purchase bug, but refuses to offer refunds

Blizzard has fixed a bug in Overwatch 2 that saw players accidentally making store purchases while using the in-game chat, but is apparently not offering any refunds.

As seen on the Overwatch 2 subreddit, user Dracyoshi recalled his experience of talking with friends while browning the hero gallery, when suddenly he began unlocking Junker Queen’s Plutonium skin. The purchase went through before Dracyoshi was able to cancel the purchase.

The poster speculates that the bug is caused when text entered into the chat is misinterpreted by the game as an input to navigate the game’s menu. And given that it only takes two presses of the spacebar to buy a skin, it’s easy to accidentally buy items from the store while communicating in chat.

After reporting the issue, Blizzard apparently refused to refund Dracyoshi’s 300 legacy credits, replying that “unlocks are meant to be final.” Blizzard invited the user to provide feedback via the game’s forums if they believe the purchase was made due to a problem with the game.

The latest hotfix, released on October 7, appears to have fixed this issue. However, Dracyoshi states that he has not been refunded and “I doubt I ever will be.”

A number of users in the thread shared similar experiences with this bug, with some having spent far more than 300 legacy credits – a sum that Dracyoshi himself concedes is “not a big deal,” despite expressing disappointment that Blizzard won’t issue refunds.

Blizzard has already had to apologise for Overwatch 2’s rocky launch, after suffering cyber-attacks and facing backlash over phone verification requirements.

“First, we want to apologize to our players,” said Blizzard. “We expected the launch of Overwatch 2 to go smoothly. We hold ourselves to a higher standard and we are working hard to resolve the issues you are experiencing.”

