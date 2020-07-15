Blizzard launches Sigma’s Maestro challenge in ‘Overwatch’

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the Sigma’s Maestro Challenge, a new event in its team-based multiplayer first-person shooter, Overwatch.

From now through July 27, players can participate in Sigma’s Maestro Challenge in-game for a chance to win up to nine rewards, including the legendary Maestro Sigma skin. Players across all of the game’s available platforms will be eligible to participate in the event.

Three wins in the Quick Play, Competitive or Arcade modes earn fans a Maestro player icon, while six wins will score them the new emote, and racking up nine wins during the event will reward players with the Maestro Sigma legendary skin.

However, the sprays can only be unlocked through watching streamers on Twitch who are playing Overwatch during the event. Two hours watched of a streamer amounts to one new spray; four hours watched will earn a player two more new sprays, and six hours will unlock the last three.

Maestro Sigma is the first legendary skin to be released in Overwatch since Thunder Doomfist, which was released in March 2020.

Sigma’s Maestro Challenge also coincides with the release of the game’s brand-new soundtrack, Overwatch: Cities & Countries, featuring the themes of Overwatch maps and missions across the world. Overwatch: Cities & Countries was released on July 12 alongside the initial announcement and can be listened to via iTunes, Deezer, Spotify, or YouTube.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

In other Blizzard Entertainment news, the company has announced a new expansion pack for Hearthstone, titled Scholomance Academy, which will launch in early August.