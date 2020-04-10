BlizzCon, Blizzard Entertainment’s annual gaming convention, may not take place this year as planned, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new statement on the company’s website, Blizzard announced that “it’s too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible.”

BlizzCon 2020 is currently slated to take place in November in Anaheim, California. While Blizzard is proceeding with its original plans, the company is preparing for the worst and will monitor the situation accordingly.

“It might be a few months before we know for certain if or how we’ll proceed, but as soon as we have a meaningful update, we’ll share it,” said Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of BlizzCon.

Other conferences affected by the coronavirus include E3, which has scrapped its plans to hold an online experience in lieu of its scrapped live event. Instead, E3 will now be “working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements”.

Other popular gaming companies, including Microsoft, have announced their own digital events that will take place over the dates that E3 had been planned for. “This year we’ll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the Xbox community and all who love to play around the world via a digital event. We will share details on timing and more in the coming weeks,” Microsoft said in a press statement, according to The Verge.

In other Blizzard news, the Call Of Duty League (CDL), a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard Entertainment, returns as a virtual tournament this week rather than the LAN event that had originally been planned. The Home Series Schedule kicks off today (April 10).