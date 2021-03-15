Blizzard appear to be working on AAA first-person project

Blizzard have been advertising for new staff to create “epic, memorable worlds”, a sign that they could be producing a new AAA game.

Looking to take on what appears to be a small team, Blizzard are looking for roles that include Associate Combat Designer, Level Designer, and Senior 3D Environment Artist. The job descriptions included give some idea as to the nature of the potential new game, as the Combat Designer role clearly states they want someone able to work with first-person combat “both single-player and online”.

The Environment Artist role may reveal the size of the budget, with requirements that the applicant is used to “combining traditional art aesthetics with next-gen 3D authoring techniques to create a unique visual texturing style for environments that extend the boundaries of what’s creatively possible.”

The job descriptions emphasise the need for the applicants to “push the possibilities of what an epic entertainment experience can be for a new Blizzard game”. The Level Designer will be required to create “epic, memorable worlds”.

The game would be produced alongside the others that Blizzard currently has in the works, including Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, neither of which will be out this year after financial changes were made.

According to PC Gamer, Activision’s CFO Dennis Durkin said during a call, “Our outlook does not include Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2 launching in 2021.” As no release date had been announced, this was not technically a delay, and Diablo II: Resurrected will still be released this year as planned.