BlizzCon to return as online-only convention in February 2021

Blizzard Entertainment has officially announced BlizzConline, an online-only convention that will take place in February 2021 in place of its annual physical BlizzCon event,

The virtual event was announced via the BlizzCon blog, and is scheduled to take place on February 19 and 20, 2021. The the post also detailed a number of activities and programming planned for the weekend convention, such as virtual cosplay exhibitions and competitions, an art contest, a digital storytelling contest and more.

BlizzConline replaces the now-cancelled BlizzCon 2020, which was supposed to take place in November, “While circumstances are keeping us from gathering in person this year, we’re putting together a little something early next year to channel the spirit of BlizzCon into the form of an online show,” Blizzard said.

The online-only event will also feature the return of the March Of The Murlocs, which typically sees hundreds of cosplayers dress up as Murlocs and parade through the convention halls. For BlizzConline, the procession will be virtual, with a preliminary rounds of submissions ahead of the event to be selected as a Murloc.

To enter, fans are required to send in a photo or video of themselves walking, marching or dancing while dressed as a Murloc. More information can be found here.

BlizzCon 2020 was cancelled in May due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Blizzard had noted that it would have been impossible to execute a live conference this year with strict health procedures, and instead opted for an online event early next year to give the company time to explore the “new-ish territory”.